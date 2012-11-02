Primetime Ratings: CMAs Post Lowest-Ever Rating

ABC's broadcast of the 46th Annual Country Music Awards

was down 21% from last year's edition among adults 18-49 to a 3.8 rating, according

to Nielsen overnight numbers. That is the lowest-ever rating for the awards

show in the demo. The telecast was also down 17% with total viewers to 13.5

million, but was still enough to give ABC the Thursday win.

CBS was in second with an overall 3.2/9. The Big Bang

Theory was up a tenth to a 5.1 and Two and a Half Men was down a

tenth to a 3.6 rating. Person of Interest was also up a tenth to a 3.0

while rookie drama Elementary was up 9% to a 2.4.

Fox took third, airing the second live X Factor,

which was down 21% from its last Thursday show on Oct. 11 to a 2.3.

NBC re-aired Monday's Voice episode for the markets that

pre-empted it to cover Hurricane Sandy from 8-10 p.m. Rock Center drew a

1.3, up two tenths from last week. NBC finished with an overall 1.3/3.

For The CW, The Vampire Diaries was up 15% with

18-49s to a 1.5, and up 14% with 18-34s to a 1.6. Beauty and the Beast

was even in both demos with a 0.6 and 0.7, respectively. The network finished

with a 1.1/3.