Primetime Ratings: CMAs Post Lowest-Ever Rating
ABC's broadcast of the 46th Annual Country Music Awards
was down 21% from last year's edition among adults 18-49 to a 3.8 rating, according
to Nielsen overnight numbers. That is the lowest-ever rating for the awards
show in the demo. The telecast was also down 17% with total viewers to 13.5
million, but was still enough to give ABC the Thursday win.
CBS was in second with an overall 3.2/9. The Big Bang
Theory was up a tenth to a 5.1 and Two and a Half Men was down a
tenth to a 3.6 rating. Person of Interest was also up a tenth to a 3.0
while rookie drama Elementary was up 9% to a 2.4.
Fox took third, airing the second live X Factor,
which was down 21% from its last Thursday show on Oct. 11 to a 2.3.
NBC re-aired Monday's Voice episode for the markets that
pre-empted it to cover Hurricane Sandy from 8-10 p.m. Rock Center drew a
1.3, up two tenths from last week. NBC finished with an overall 1.3/3.
For The CW, The Vampire Diaries was up 15% with
18-49s to a 1.5, and up 14% with 18-34s to a 1.6. Beauty and the Beast
was even in both demos with a 0.6 and 0.7, respectively. The network finished
with a 1.1/3.
