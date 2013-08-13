Primetime Ratings: CMA Music Festival Draws Record Audience

Facing less competition than in previous years, ABC's telecast of the CMA Music Festival rose 33% from last year to a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, leading ABC to win Monday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The telecast also increased 44% among total viewers with a best-ever audience of 8.2 million.

CBS, whose stations remain dark on Time Warner Cable due to the ongoing carriage dispute, saw Under the Dome fall another 12% to post its lowest rating of its rookie season with a 2.3. CBS finished second with an overall 1.4/4.

In third was NBC with a 1.2/4. American Ninja Warrior was up 14% to a 1.6, Get Out Alive increased 8% to a 1.4 and Siberia rose 17% to a 0.7.

The CW's (0.2/1) Breaking Pointe rose a tenth to a 0.2.

Fox aired repeats.