Primetime Ratings: CMA Music Festival Down From Last Year

ABC’s broadcast of the CMA Music Festival drew a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 across three hours Tuesday night, down 10% from last year’s Aug. 12 telecast. ABC was the night’s top network, averaging a 6 share.

NBC averaged a 1.7 / 6. America’s Got Talent drew a 2.0, down 17% from last week, finishing as the night’s most watched show in the demo. Food Fighters drew a 1.2, down one tenth from last week.

CBS (0.7 / 3), Fox, (0.5 / 2) and the CW (0.2 / 1) aired reruns.