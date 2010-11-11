Primetime Ratings: 'CMA Awards' Win Wed. for ABC Despite All-Time Low

ABC won Wednesday night with an overall 4.7 rating/13 share with adults 18-49, thanks to the 44th Annual CMA Awards, which also took the top spot among shows for the evening.

Despite its lead, the awards show fell 11% from last year with adults 18-49 to a 4.7, marking its lowest rating to date.

Fox took second place, with Hell's Kitchen returning after a three-week hiatus to sinking ratings. The show pulled a 2.7 with adults 18-49, down 13% from its last new episode Oct. 13.

CBS followed the downward trend with season low ratings across the board. Survivor: Nicaragua was down 14% to a 3.2 with the key adults demo, Criminal Minds fell 23% to a 3.0 and The Defenders sunk 22% to a 1.8 rating.

NBC came in fourth for the night, also marking season lows across its lineup. Undercovers slipped a tenth to a 1.2 with adults 18-49, Law & Order: SVU was down 9% to a 2.0 rating and Law & Order: Los Angeles fell 11% to a 1.7 rating with the key adults demo.

Only The CW managed to evade the Wednesday ratings slump, with both America's Next Top Model and Hellcats steady vs. last week with adults 18-49.