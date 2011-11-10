Primetime Ratings: CMA Awards Up Slightly as ABC Wins

ABC's broadcast of

the 2011 Country Music Awards improved by a tenth from last year to a 4.8

rating/12 share from 8-11 p.m. in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers, and was good enough to put the network in first Wednesday night. The annual

gala was down slightly in total viewers -- a little over 1% -- with 16.3

million.

Fox's X Factor

put the network in second for the night with a 3.7/10, down 5% from last week.

In third was CBS

with a 3.0/8, with its entire lineup experiencing drops. Survivor was

down 11% to a 3.1, Criminal Minds fell by 6% to a 3.4 and CSI was off by 7% to a 2.5.

NBC finished

fourth with a 1.5/4. Up All Night was steady with a 1.8, Harry's Law

was up 18% to a 1.3 and Law and Order:SVU fell a tenth to a 1.9.

Rounding out the

evening was The CW with a 0.6/2. America's Next Top Model fell another

tenth to a 0.7 in the A18-49 demo.