Primetime Ratings: CMA Awards Up Slightly as ABC Wins
ABC's broadcast of
the 2011 Country Music Awards improved by a tenth from last year to a 4.8
rating/12 share from 8-11 p.m. in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers, and was good enough to put the network in first Wednesday night. The annual
gala was down slightly in total viewers -- a little over 1% -- with 16.3
million.
Fox's X Factor
put the network in second for the night with a 3.7/10, down 5% from last week.
In third was CBS
with a 3.0/8, with its entire lineup experiencing drops. Survivor was
down 11% to a 3.1, Criminal Minds fell by 6% to a 3.4 and CSI was off by 7% to a 2.5.
NBC finished
fourth with a 1.5/4. Up All Night was steady with a 1.8, Harry's Law
was up 18% to a 1.3 and Law and Order:SVU fell a tenth to a 1.9.
Rounding out the
evening was The CW with a 0.6/2. America's Next Top Model fell another
tenth to a 0.7 in the A18-49 demo.
