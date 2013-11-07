Primetime Ratings: CMA Awards Draw Four-Year High With Total Viewers

ABC's broadcast of The 47th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday drew 16.6 million total viewers, its most since 2009, and a strong 4.7 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Year-over-year, the awards were up 24% in the demo and 21% with total viewers (last year's show aired on a Thursday). The 16.6 million was also the show's second-most watched since 2005. The CMA Awards led ABC to a convincing Wednesday win among the networks.

In a distant second was CBS with a 2.2/6. Survivor rose 9% to a 2.5, while Criminal Minds and CSI were even with last week's lows of 2.4 and 1.7, respectively.

Fox was in third as X Factor was even with its last regular show on Tuesday at a 1.5.

NBC's Revolution was flat with last week's series-low 1.4 while Law & Order: SVU was up 7% to a 1.5.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.8/2. With 18-49s, Arrow rose two tenths to a 1.0, while Tomorrow People was even with a 0.6. In the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Arrow rose three tenths to a 0.9 and Tomorrow People inched up a tenth to a 0.5.