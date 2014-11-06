Primetime Ratings: CMA Awards Down From Last Year

The 48th Annual Country Music Association Awards didn’t perform quite as well as last year’s broadcast, according to Nielsen live-plus-same day ratings, but still won Wednesday night handily. The three-hour awards show was down 4% from last year in ratings among adults 18-40 with a 4.5, and total viewers at 16.1 million.

CBS was the night’s No. 2 broadcaster, averaging a 2.0 rating and 6 share. Survivor was up one tenth of a point from last week at 2.3. Criminal Minds fell to a series low, down 9% from last week to 2.1. Stalker was down one tenth of a point at 1.5.

NBC came in third with a 1.4 / 4. The Mysteries of Laura was even with last week at 1.2. Law & Order: SVU drew a 1.6, even with its last original episode on Oct. 22. Chicago P.D. was down 13% from Oct. 22 at 1.3.

Fox was fourth with a 1.1 / 3. Hell’s Kitchen was up one tenth of a point from its last new episode on Oct. 15 at 1.3. Red Band Society was down one tenth from Oct. 15 at 0.9.

The CW finished fifth with a 0.8 / 2. Arrow was even with last week at 1.0. The 100 was up one tenth at 0.6. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, Arrow drew a 1.0 and The 100 a 0.4.