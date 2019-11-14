Primetime Ratings: CMA Awards Dip Slightly on ABC

ABC won the Wednesday ratings race, with the CMA Awards leading the network to a 2.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 9 share. That topped the 1.1/5 that Fox posted.

It was the 53rd annual CMA Awards, celebrating the best in country music. It was on throughout prime. Last year’s awards got a 2.1.

Fox had The Masked Singer down 20% at 1.6 and Almost Family off 29% at 0.5.

NBC did a 1.0/5. Chicago Med and Chicago Fire did 1.1s and Chicago P.D. got a 1.0. Med and P.D. were flat and Fire was up a tenth.

CBS got a 0.9/5. Survivor lost 15% for a 1.1 and SWAT was a flat 0.5

Telemundo and Univision both got a 0.5/2. On Telemundo it was 0.5s for Exatlon Estados Unidos, El Final Del Paraiso and El Senor de los Cielos, Exatlon flat and the other two up a tenth. On Univision, La Rosa de Guadalupe and Cuna de Lobos got 0.5s and El Dragon a 0.4. All were flat.

The CW scored a 0.2/1. Riverdale did a 0.3 and Nancy Drew a 0.2. Riverdale went up a tenth and Nancy was flat.