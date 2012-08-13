Primetime Ratings: Closing Ceremony Up Over Beijing by Double Digits

On Sunday, NBC closed out its Olympics coverage with the Closing Ceremony, which averaged 31.1 million viewers, the most for a non-U.S. Summer Olympics since 1976. During its coverage, the network aired a special preview of its new comedy Animal Practice, which drew a 4.1 rating and 12.8 million viewers. A 90-minute special, London Gold, preceded the ceremony, drawing a 5.7. NBC easily won the night with an overall 7.8 rating/22 share.

Fox's repeats put the network in second with a 1.3/4.

CBS came in third with a 1.2/3, though net's lineup was skewed by overrun of the 2012 PGA Championship. Big Brother got a 1.9, but final numbers will likely be different.

ABC took fourth with a 0.9/3. Secret Millionaire was up 25% to a 1.0 and Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition rose 13% to a 0.9.