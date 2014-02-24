Primetime Ratings: Closing Ceremonies Down From Vancouver

NBC's broadcast of the closing ceremonies for the Winter Olympics in Sochi drew an average 15.3 million total viewers and a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49 Sunday night — down 29% in total viewers from the 2010 Vancouver closing ceremonies and down 40% in the demo - according to Nielsen overnight numbers. NBC aired the 90-minute special Winter Olympics: Sochi Gold prior to the closing ceremonies, drawing a 2.6 rating. New drama Growing Up Fisher premiered after the closing ceremonies, which ran late. The premiere of the series, which will move into its permanent time slot Tuesday at 9:30 p.m., drew a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49.

NBC finished the night with a 2.9 rating and an 8 share to lead the networks.

Overall, the Sochi Olympics were down 13% from the Vancouver games in total viewers and 17% in the demo.

Fox aired animated comedy reruns and a live broadcast of the Daytona 500. Ratings for the NASCAR race are expected later Monday. According to early numbers, Fox finished with a 2.2 / 6.

On CBS, The Amazing Race premiered to a 1.6, down 20% from the premiere of the most recent cycle on Sept. 29, 2013, and down 36% vs. last year's midseason premiere Feb. 17. The debut was delayed 13 minutes due to golf overrun. Newsmagazine 60 Minutes was up 20% from last week at 1.2. CBS finished fourth with a 1.0 / 3.

ABC aired reruns and theatrical film The Proposal to finish third at 1.3 / 4.