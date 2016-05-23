Primetime Ratings: Close to 10 Million Watch ‘Billboard Awards’

ABC was the winner among broadcasters Sunday night, the network putting up a 2.5 in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s fast affiliate ratings, and a 9 share, thanks to the Billboard Music Awards. Everyone else was playing for second. Fox did a 0.9/3, CBS a 0.8/3 and NBC a 0.6/2.

The Billboard Music Awards drew 9.6 million people, good for a 3.1 rating in 18-49, according to fast affiliates. Last year’s telecast rated a 3.7 in 18-49 and 11.1 million total viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, making it the most-watched Billboard gala in 14 years.

The Sunday special was up against cable heavyweights Game of Thrones on HBO and the finale of Fear the Walking Dead on AMC.

America’s Funniest Home Videos led in with a 1.2.

Fox’s Bordertown rated a 0.5. After a Simpsons repeat, a new Simpsons did a 1.0, then Bob’s Burgers a 1.0. Family Guy scored a 1.2 and a second Bob’s Burgers a 0.9.

For CBS, 60 Minutes did a 0.8 across two hours, same as Undercover Boss.

On NBC, Dateline did a 0.6. After a pair of Little Big Shots repeats, The Carmichael Show did a 0.5 and Crowded a 0.4. A second Dateline scored a 0.7.