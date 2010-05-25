Primetime Ratings: Clock Ticks to an End on '24'
CBS easily won the final Monday night of the TV season with adults
18-49, and was tops with adults 18-34, too. ABC was Monday’s
most-watched network.
Jack Bauer and24said goodbye to
television averaging a 2.7 with adults 18-49 from 8p-10p and 8.85
million viewers. At 10 p.m. fewer showed up for theLaw & Order
finale which averaged a 1.9 rating with the 18-49 crowd and 7.6 million
viewers overall. TNT is still rumored to be considering picking up the
show for a final, record-breaking season.
Though the two hour season finale of Chuckaveraged a 1.8 rating with adults 18-49 from 8p-10p, from 8p-9 p.m. it had a series low 1.7 rating.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.