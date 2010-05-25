Primetime Ratings: Clock Ticks to an End on '24'

Trending

CBS easily won the final Monday night of the TV season with adults
18-49, and was tops with adults 18-34, too.  ABC was Monday’s
most-watched network.

Jack Bauer and24said goodbye to
television averaging a 2.7 with adults 18-49 from 8p-10p and 8.85
million viewers.  At 10 p.m. fewer showed up for theLaw & Order
finale which averaged a 1.9 rating with the 18-49 crowd and 7.6 million
viewers overall.  TNT is still rumored to be considering picking up the
show for a final, record-breaking season. 

Though the two hour season finale of Chuckaveraged a 1.8 rating with adults 18-49 from 8p-10p,  from 8p-9 p.m. it had a series low 1.7 rating.

