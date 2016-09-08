Primetime Ratings: Clinton-Trump Forum Does 14.7 Million Viewers

UPDATED: NBC’s Commander-in-Chief Forum, with presidential hopefuls Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump taking questions from Today host Matt Lauer at the Intrepid museum in New York, rated a 2.4 in adults 18-49 on both NBC and MSNBC, per Nielsen, good for a total of 14.7 million viewers.

Lauer's performance was roundly booed by media critics and viewers alike.

NBC did a 1.6/6 in the overnights, ahead of Fox’s 1.3/5, CBS’ 1.0/4, ABC’s 0.8/3 and The CW’s 0.4/1. On NBC, America’s Got Talent scored a 1.9 from 9-10 p.m., down 10% from last week, and Running Wild With Bear Grylls did a 1.2. The latter posted a 1.0 on Labor Day, its most recent airing.

Fox’s MasterChef grew 8% to 1.4 across prime.

CBS had Big Brother at a flat 1.8 before the two-hour American Gothic finale at a flat 0.5.

ABC aired repeated comedies, while The CW had Penn & Teller: Fool Us at 0.4, down a tenth of a point, and Whose Line Is It Anyway at a flat 0.4.