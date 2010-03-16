Primetime Ratings: 'Chuck' vs. Daylight Saving Time Drops Big

Daylight Saving Time strikes! Against weaker than normal competition, both House and Chuck dropped 17 percent in adults 18-49 versus last week. House to a 4.0 rating and Chuck sunk to a 1.9, which was at least a tie for its lowest ever rating for an original episode.

With CBS in repeats other than a new episode of Rules of Engagement, and ABC running a 20/20 special on The Bachelor and a repeat of Castle, it might have been a night for FOX and NBC to feast but it was not to be. Strong performance with its reruns helped CBS to finish in second place for the night. NBC was again last of the four major broadcast networks.

