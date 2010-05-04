Primetime Ratings: 'Chuck', 'Romantically Challenged' Drop

FOX narrowly edged out ABC and CBS with adults 18-49 to take the nightly win, and won with adults 18-34 as well. ABC was Monday's most-watched network with all ages.

Chuck dropped to a 1.9 adults 18-49 rating, tying a series low and no doubt sending fans into something....other than a flashmob. Romantically Challenged was down versus last week as well, to a series low 2.5 rating with adults 18-49 and likely to drop further (see note at the top) in the finals, though its total viewers were up versus last week.

