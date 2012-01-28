Primetime Ratings: ‘Chuck' Finale Up 18%

The series finale of NBC's Chuck posted a 1.3 rating with adults 18-49 on Friday at 9 p.m.,

according to Nielsen fast nationals, up 18% over the previous week's one-hour episode.

Another original Chuck leading into

the finale at 8 p.m. drew a 1.2, up 9%. Dateline

followed at a 1.1, giving NBC an overall 1.2 rating/4 share, putting it in

fourth place for the night.

ABC won Friday with a 1.6/5. Shark Tank was down a tenth in its second episode of the season to

a 1.6, Primetime: What Would You Do? was

up a tick to a 1.7 and 20/20 came in

at a 1.5.

Fox was second at a 1.3/4; Kitchen Nightmares posted a 1.4 and Fringe climbed a tenth to a 1.2.

CBS (1.1/3) and The CW (0.4/1) were both in repeats, though

CBS still topped the night in total viewers with 7.5 million watchers.