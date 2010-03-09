Primetime Ratings: 'Chuck' Drops a Touch
CBS took the night with adults 18-49 and overall viewers, and Fox won the night with the younger adults 18-34. ABC took third and NBC was dead last among the major English language broadcasters.
Chuck dropped a tenth of an adults rating point versus last week to a 2.3. But it's the least of NBC's problems. Trauma cratered at 9pm, and that didn't help Law & Order much at 10pm.
