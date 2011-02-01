Primetime Ratings: ‘Chuck', ‘The Cape' Hit Series Lows

ABC won Monday night in total viewers and adults 18-49,

posting a 2.7 rating/7 share, according to Nielsen overnight ratings. The Bachelor grew 10%, hitting a season-high

3.2.

CBS was second with a 2.4/6 for its lineup of repeats.

Fox placed third with a 2.2/6. Human Target was up 24% from its last original in the time period

to a 2.1 and the season finale of Lie To

Me fell 12% to a 2.2.

NBC was fourth with a 1.8/5. Chuck tied its series low at a 1.7 and The Cape hit a new low of 1.5. Harry's

Law was the lone bright spot for the Peacock, holding steady at a 2.1.

The CW earned a 0.8/2 for 90210 and Gossip Girl,

each down 11% with adults 18-49.