Primetime Ratings: 'Christmas in Rockefeller' Up for NBC

NBC's broadcast of the annual Christmas in Rockefeller

Center on Wednesday was up 11% from last year to a 2.1 rating with adults

18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The special SNL Christmas

drew a 2.7 from 9-11 p.m., which helped NBC finish in fourth on the night with

an overall 2.5 rating/7 share.

Fox's The X Factor rebounded from last week's

Thanksgiving Eve telecast by 27% to post a 2.8 rating to give the network a tie

for first with ABC (2.8/8).

ABC's A Charlie Brown Christmas was up 4%

year-over-year to a 2.8. Modern Family and Suburgatory returned

from a week off to gains, with Modern Family rising 2% to a 4.7 and Suburgatory

improving by 8% to a 2.6. Nashville, which also returned from a week

off, was even at 1.8.

CBS was in third with a 2.7/7, but first in total viewers. Survivor

was up 17% to a 2.7, Criminal Minds rose 7% to a 2.9 and CSI

improved 8% to a 2.6.

The CW's Arrow was even from two weeks ago with

18-49s at 1.2 and up a tenth with 18-34s to a 1.0. Supernatural was down

a tenth with 18-49s to 0.9 and down 30% with 18-34s to 0.7. The network

finished with a 1.0/3.