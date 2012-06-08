PrimetimeRatings: ‘The Choice,' Has Modest Debut
Fox
debuted its a pair of new reality dating shows on Thursday night to take second
with an overall 1.5 rating/5 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen
overnight numbers. The George Lopez-hosted Take Me Out drew just a 1.3
while The Choice outpaced ABC's Duets with a 1.7, which lead the 9 p.m. hour.
ABC's
Duets continued to struggle, dropping 20% from last week to just a 1.2,
its lowest rating so far. Rookie Blue was also down 7% to a 1.3. The
network finished in third place at 1.2/4.
CBS' repeats (1/6/5) won the night for the network.
NBC, which came in
fourth with a 0.7/2, premiered drama Saving Hope to just a 0.7, which
was down three tenths from last summer's debut of Love Bites (on June
2).
The CW rounded out
the night with a 0.2/1. Breaking Pointe was down a tenth from last
week's premiere to a 0.2.
