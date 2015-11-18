Primetime Ratings: ‘Chicago Med’ Debuts Healthy

NBC won the Wednesday ratings race, its 2.2 score in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen overnights, along with a 7 share, tops among broadcasters. CBS came in second with a 1.7/6, then ABC at 1.1/3 and Fox and The CW with 0.9/3s.

The Voice scored a 2.6 for NBC, down 4% from last week’s 2.7, then it was off to Chicago, with Chicago Med debuting to a healthy 2.2 and Chicago Fire down 10% from last week at 1.9. Chicago Med had 8.6 million total viewers.

CBS had NCIS at 2.1, down 5%, and NCIS: New Orleans at 1.6, off 6%, before Limitless scored a 1.4, off 7% from last week.

ABC had The Muppets at a flat 1.2, then Fresh Off the Boat scored a 1.4, up 8%. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. posted a flat 1.3 before a repeat of Shark Tank, whose 0.7 easily outrated last week’s Wicked City, which was canceled.

On Fox, Grandfathered scored a flat 1.0 and The Grinder up 13% to a 0.9, before Scream Queens, the Red Devil(s) wreaking his/their usual brand of murderous mayhem, was flat at 0.9.

CW had an off night with The Flash at 1.3, down 13%, and iZombie at 0.5, down 17%.