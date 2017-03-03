Primetime Ratings: ‘Chicago Med,’ ‘Blacklist: Redemption’ Spike

NBC was tops in primetime among broadcasters Thursday with a 1.6 rating/6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice slipped 12% from its Tuesday telecast to a 2.3. Chicago Med rocketed to a 1.7, up 42% from its last telecast. The Blacklist: Redemption rose 25% from its premiere episode to a 1.0.

CBS finished in second with a 1.2/4. Following repeats of comedies, Training Day jumped 33% to a 0.8.

Fox placed in third with a 1.0/4. MasterChef Junior skidded 8% to a 1.1, while My Kitchen Rules rose a tenth in its finale to a 0.8.

ABC and The CW tied with 0.5/2s. ABC’s When We Rise: The People Behind the Story pulled in a 0.5, as did the third night of When We Rise (down a tenth from its Wednesday airing).

The CW’s Supernatural was flat at 0.6, and Riverdale rose a tenth to a 0.4.

Spanish-language broadcaster Univision pulled in a 0.7/3, while Telemundo earned a 0.6/2.