Primetime Ratings: ‘Chicago Fire’ Helps NBC to Win

NBC took the Tuesday ratings title with a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, with a 5 share. CBS trailed at 1.1/4, then The CW, driven by a strong performance by The Flash, at 1.0/3. Fox posted a 0.9/3 and ABC a 0.8.3.

Ratings points were hard to come by. On NBC, Hollywood Game Night registered a flat 1.2, then Chicago Med was also flat at 1.6, before Chicago Fire rated a 1.8, up 6% from last week.

CBS had a repeat of NCIS before NCIS: New Orleans at 1.2, down 33% from last week, and Limitless at 0.8, also down 33%.

The Flash was up 8% to 1.4 on CW, before a repeat of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

On Fox, New Girl rated a 1.2, down 8%, and Grandfathered a flat 0.9, then Brooklyn Nine-Nine at 1.0, down 9%, and The Grinder was down 13% at 0.7.

ABC had repeated comedies leading into Marvel’s Agent Carter, which was flat at 0.9, then What Would You Do? at 0.7.