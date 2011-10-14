Primetime Ratings: 'Charlie's Angels' Up But Beaten by 'Vampire Diaries;' 'X Factor' Dips

Fox's

X Factor, while good enough to give the network the Thursday victory,

continued to shed a small amount of its viewers, dropping two tenths to a 3.6

rating in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

ABC,

which finished with an overall 2.4/6, placing third, saw its entire

lineup rise. The struggling Charlie's Angels was up a tenth to a 1.3, Grey's

Anatomy was up 13% to a 3.4 and Private Practice rose 9%.

CBS

finished second at 3.1/8, but first in total viewers. The Big Bang Theory

was even with another 4.4, while a repeat that followed drew a 3.7 in the now

canceled How to Be a Gentleman's slot (Rules of Engagement will

take over next week). Person of Interest was up 8% to a 2.7, and The

Mentalist was down 7% to a 2.5.

Up

next was NBC with a 1.9/5. Its two new series, Whitney and Prime

Suspect, were both down. The former dropped 13% to a 2.0, while the latter

fell another two tenths to a 1.3. The rest of its Thursday lineup was up; Community

rose 13% to a 1.7, Parks & Recreation was up 10% to a 2.1 and The

Office rose a tenth to a 3.2.

The

CW rounded out the night with an overall 1.1/3. The Vampire Diaries was

up 14% to 1.6 in 18-34, and up 17% to 1.4 in the 18-49 demo, and outdrew Charlie's

Angels during the 8 p.m. hour. The

Secret Circle held steady in both demos, with a 0.9 in A18-34 and a 0.8 in

A18-49.