Primetime Ratings: 'Charlie Brown,' 'Rudolph' Lead ABC to Win

ABC topped all broadcasters in primetime Monday with a 1.2 rating/4 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Specials Happy New Year, Charlie Brown and Rudolph’s Shiny New Year scored 1.2 and 1.3, respectively. The network had the Monday Night Football game carried on its Dallas and Detroit stations.

CBS followed with a 0.6/2, airing repeats of Kevin Can Wait, Man With a Plan and Scorpion.

NBC came in third with a 0.5/2, with an encore of Hairspray Live!

Fox finished in fourth—airing repeats of Gotham and Lucifer—with a 0.4/1.

The CW scored a 0.3/1 and aired repeats of iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2016 and Whose Line Is It Anyway.