Primetime Ratings: 'Celebrity Family Feud' Wins it For ABC

ABC took the prize in a slow Sunday night primetime ratings according to Nielsen, in adults 18-49. The network had a 0.7 and a 4 share with Celebrity Family Feud winning it for the network at a 0.8 airing from eight to nine p.m. $100,000 Pyramid and To Tell The Truth came in close with a 0.7 and 4 share.

CBS took second with 0.5/3 and Big Brother earning the spot with 1.0/5. The rest of the primetime slot had 60 Minutes at a 0.5, the Instinct premiere had a 0.3/1 and The Good Fight at a 0.2.

NBC and Univision tied at a 0.4 and a 2 share. NBC had repeats of America's Got Talent and Univision had the CONCACAF COPA ORO 2019 Cuartos de Final from seven to 10 p.m. which averaged a 0.4.

Fox and Telemundo also tied at 0.3/1. Fox had the 2019 U.S. Senior Open Championship from seven to eight and only rated a 0.2 followed by repeats of The Simpson's, Bob's Burgers and Family Guy. Telemundo had MasterChef Latino which aired from seven to nine which averaged a 0.3. Escape Plan aired from nine to eleven which averaged a 0.4.

The CW rated a 0.1/1 on the night.