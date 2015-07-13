Primetime Ratings: ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Spikes to Lead Sunday

ABC led Sunday night with a 1.2 rating/4 share in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Celebrity Family Feud jumped 31% to lead the night with a 2.1. BattleBots ticked up 8% to a 1.3.

CBS tied for second with NBC (which aired repeats) with a 0.9/3. Big Brother rose 12% to a 1.9.

Fox trailed with a 0.5/2. Golan the Insatiable earned a 0.5, up 25% from its most recent original episode.