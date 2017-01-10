Primetime Ratings: ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Falls Again

Paced by The Bachelor, ABC was tops among broadcasters on a soft night, finishing with a 1.7 in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 5 share. The Bachelor rated a 2.1, level with last week’s premiere, while the game show Big Fan premiered at a 1.0 and then 0.7.

CBS and NBC both rated a 1.0/3, then Fox at 0.7/2 and The CW at 0.3/1.

The networks were up against the college football championship, between Clemson and Alabama, on ESPN.

CBS aired repeats, except for a new Odd Couple at a flat 1.0.

NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice rated a 1.1, down 15% from last week’s low premiere, before a repeat of gamer The Wall.

Fox and The CW threw up repeats across prime.