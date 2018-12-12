Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Tuesday Dramas

CBS got top score in Tuesday’s prime ratings, as NCIS led the net to a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. CBS was the only network to reach 1.0. In second were ABC and NBC at 0.9/4.

CBS had NCIS up 8% at 1.3, FBI at a flat 1.0 and NCIS: New Orleans also flat at 0.8.

On ABC, it was The Conners up 8% at 1.4 and The Kids Are Alright up 13% for a 0.9, then Black-ish at a flat 0.8 and Splitting Up Together north 17% to 0.7. The Rookie did a level 0.7.

NBC had The Voice at a flat 1.4 and Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas, a special starring the America’s Got Talent winner, at 0.8, then Hollywood Game Night at 0.5.

The CW did a 0.6/2. Crossover-aided Supergirl climbed 75% for a 0.7 and Black Lightning was up a tenth at 0.4.

Univision scored a 0.5/2, with Jesus and Amar A Muerte setting the pace.

Fox got a 0.4/2 with repeats. Telemundo was at 0.4/2 as well.