Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With ‘Price Is Right’ Special

CBS had top score in Monday prime ratings, with a The Price Is Right special leading the way. CBS did a 0.7 with a 3 share, ahead of NBC’s 0.5/3.

Little fresh programming ran across the night.

Featuring Seth Rogen, The Price Is Right at Night got a 0.9 and was followed by repeats of All Rise and Bull.

NBC had a rerun of Holidays With the Houghs and two hours of A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special at 0.6.

ABC, Fox and Univision all scored a 0.4/2. ABC had Same Time, Next Christmas at 0.4 and a rerun of The Good Doctor.

On Fox it was repeats of 9-1-1 and Prodigal Son.

Univision had Ringo, La Rosa de Guadalupe and El Dragon all at 0.4. Ringo and La Rosa lost a tenth of a point and El Dragon was flat.

Telemundo posted a 0.3/1. Decisiones and La Doña got a 0.2 and El Señor de los Cielos scored a 0.4. Decisiones and El Señor were flat.

The CW did a 0.1/1. The Christmas Caroler Challenge took up prime.