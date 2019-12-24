Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With ‘Price Is Right’ Special
CBS had top score in Monday prime ratings, with a The Price Is Right special leading the way. CBS did a 0.7 with a 3 share, ahead of NBC’s 0.5/3.
Little fresh programming ran across the night.
Featuring Seth Rogen, The Price Is Right at Night got a 0.9 and was followed by repeats of All Rise and Bull.
NBC had a rerun of Holidays With the Houghs and two hours of A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special at 0.6.
ABC, Fox and Univision all scored a 0.4/2. ABC had Same Time, Next Christmas at 0.4 and a rerun of The Good Doctor.
On Fox it was repeats of 9-1-1 and Prodigal Son.
Univision had Ringo, La Rosa de Guadalupe and El Dragon all at 0.4. Ringo and La Rosa lost a tenth of a point and El Dragon was flat.
Telemundo posted a 0.3/1. Decisiones and La Doña got a 0.2 and El Señor de los Cielos scored a 0.4. Decisiones and El Señor were flat.
The CW did a 0.1/1. The Christmas Caroler Challenge took up prime.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.