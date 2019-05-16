Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With ‘Survivor’ Finale

CBS won Wednesday’s prime ratings, the Survivor finale leading to a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That topped the 1.0/5 that NBC scored.

Survivor did a 1.5 from 8 to 10:30 p.m., same as its December finale did, and the reunion special got a 0.9.

NBC had Chicago Med up 10% at 1.1, Chicago Fire at a flat 1.0 and Chicago P.D. up 11% at 1.0.

ABC had a 0.6/3 and Fox a 0.4/2. On ABC, Toy Story 2 did a 0.6 and Whiskey Cavalier slid 20% at 0.4.

On Fox, MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown premiered at 0.5 and Paradise Hotel was down a tenth at 0.3.

Telemundo and Univision both did a 0.4/2.

The CW got a 0.3/1. The Riverdale finale got a 0.3 and Jane the Virgin a 0.2. Riverdale was flat and Jane lost a tenth of a point.