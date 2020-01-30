Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Super Special

CBS had the winning score in Wednesday prime ratings, with a Super Bowl commercials special setting the pace. It was a soft night for broadcast ratings, and CBS won with a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. Runners-up were ABC and NBC at 0.6/3.

Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials 2020 got a 1.0 on CBS. Criminal Minds went up 29% to 0.9 and SWAT shot up 40% to 0.7.

On ABC, The Goldbergs grew 13% to 0.9 and Schooled was a flat 0.7. A Modern Family repeat led into Single Parents, down 17% to 0.5. The special Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan and the Crown got a 0.5.

NBC had Chicago repeats.

Univision rated a 0.5/3 and Fox and Telemundo a 0.4/2. Univision had Ringo, Amor Eterno and Rubi all at 0.5s. Ringo and Rubi lost a tenth and Amor was flat.

On Fox, Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis got a 0.5. Comedy reruns followed.

On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos at a level 0.4. La Dona did a 0.4 and El Senor de los Cielos a 0.5, both going up a tenth.

The CW had a 0.2/1. Riverdale got a 0.2 and Nancy Drew a 0.1. Both dramas were flat.