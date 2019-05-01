Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Strong ‘NCIS’

CBS won top spot in Tuesday ratings, the network riding a robust NCIS to a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That beat the 0.8/4 that NBC posted.

NCIS did a flat 1.1 and FBI was off a tenth of a point at 0.8, then NCIS: New Orleans went up 17% to 0.7.

On NBC, The Village grew 17% to 0.7 and The Voice was a flat 0.9. New Amsterdam scored a 0.8, also flat.

NBC won the Tuesday title the week before.

Fox did a 0.7/3 and ABC a 0.6/3.

MasterChef Junior rated a level 0.7 on Fox and Mental Samurai went up 20% to 0.6.

American Housewife grew 13% to 0.9 on ABC and The Kids Are Alright was a flat 0.7. Black-ish did a 0.7 and Bless This Mess a 0.7, both comedies flat, then 1969 rated a level 0.4.

Telemundo did a 0.6/3, with hit drama La Reina del Sur at 0.7, same as last week.

The CW scored a 0.4/2. The Flash got a flat 0.5 and the premiere of The 100 a 0.3, down a tenth from its season premiere a year ago.

Univision scored a 0.4/2.