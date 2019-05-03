Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Potent ‘Big Bang’

CBS finished on top in Thursday prime ratings, The Big Bang Theory leading the network to a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. In second was ABC at 1.0/5.

Big Bang Theory, which concludes May 16, went up 6% to 1.8 and Young Sheldon was a flat 1.4. Mom got a 1.1 and Life in Pieces a 0.8, then SEAL Team a 0.7. The latter three were level with last week.

On ABC, Grey’s Anatomy grew 17% to 1.4 and Station 19 went up 33% to 1.2, both enjoying a crossover, then For the People did a flat 0.5.

Fox got a 0.7/3 and NBC a 0.6/3.

On Fox, it was 2019 Miss USA across prime. The pageant improved from its 0.6 last year.

On NBC, Superstore grew 29% to 0.9 and AP Bio escalated 25% to 0.5. Brooklyn Nine-Nine scored a flat 0.5 and Abby’s went north 33% to 0.4. Law & Order: SVU increased 14% to 0.8.

Telemundo scored a 0.5/3, with La Reina del Sur at 0.7. Univision rated a 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.2/1, with the premiere of iZombie at 0.2 and In the Dark off a tenth of a point at 0.1.