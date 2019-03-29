Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Hoops

CBS won Thursday’s prime ratings, March Madness Sweet 16 games leading to a 1.6 in viewers 18-49, and a 7 share. That beat the 1.0/5 that ABC posted.

NBC did a 0.6/3 and Univision a 0.5/2.

Telemundo did a 0.4/2 and both The CW and Fox a 0.3/1.

CBS had the NCAA basketball championship on throughout prime.

ABC had Grey’s Anatomy at 1.5 and Station 19 at 1.0, before For the People did a 0.6. All three were up a tenth from last week.

On NBC, Superstore fell 11% to 0.8 and AP Bio was a flat 0.5. Will & Grace got a level 0.7 and the premiere of comedy Abby’s a 0.5. A Law & Order: SVU rerun closed out prime.

Jesus and Mi Marido Tiene Mas Familia both got a 0.5 on Univision.

The CW had a Supernatural repeat before the Legacies finale got a flat 0.3.

Fox had repeats of Gotham and The Orville.