Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Growing Dramas

CBS posted the top score in Tuesday prime ratings, NCIS leading the Eye to a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That squeaked by the 0.9/5 that NBC tallied.

NBC won the previous Tuesday, when it had This Is Us.

NCIS got a 1.1, FBI a 0.9 and NCIS: New Orleans a 0.8. All three were up a tenth of a point.

On NBC, The Voice fell 15% to 1.1 and special Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry got a 0.8.

ABC and Fox both rated a 0.6/3. ABC had The Conners at 1.1 and Bless This Mess at 0.7, both up a tenth of a point. Mixed-ish did a flat 0.6 and Black-ish fell 17% to 0.5. Emergence posted a level 0.5.

On Fox, The Resident and Empire both tallied a 0.6. Resident lost 25% and Empire dropped 14%.

Univision scored a 0.5/3 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. Univision had La Rosa de Guadalupe up 25% to 0.5. The Cuna de Lobos finale was 0.5 and El Dragon did a 0.4, both flat.

For Telemundo, film Escape Plan scored a 0.3, El Final Del Paraiso a 0.4 and El Senor de los Cielos did a 0.4. The series were flat.

The CW scored a 0.3/2. The Flash lost 20% for a 0.4 and Arrow picked up 50% for a 0.3.