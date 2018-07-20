Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Growing ‘Big Brother’

CBS won the Thursday ratings race, as a strong Big Brother led to a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 5 share. That beat the 0.9/4 that Fox put up.

CBS had repeats of The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, then Big Brother went up 7% to 1.6. A SWAT repeat finished up prime.

Fox had The Four: Battle For Stardom at a flat 0.8.

NBC did a 0.6/3 with a rerun of Ellen’s Game of Games and the season premiere of Trial & Error at 0.6 and 0.5 in a double run. Last year’s double run premiere did a 1.6 and 1.1 leading out of the season finale of This Is Us. A Law & Order: SVU repeat closed out prime.

Telemundo was also at 0.6/3.

ABC did a 0.5/2 with Take Two down 20% at 0.4 and Match Game at 0.6, then The Gong Show rated a 0.5, both game shows flat.

Univision was good for a 0.4/2.

The CW scored a 0.1/1 with repeats.