Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Grammys

CBS won Sunday’s prime ratings race with the Grammys, scoring a 4.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 17 share. In a distant second was ABC at 0.8/3.

The Grammy Awards’ Red Carpet Live pre-game did a 2.3, up a tenth from last year. Alicia Keys hosted the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, which rated a 5.0, down 7% from last year. It had 19.9 million total viewers, just ahead of 2018's 19.8 million.

James Corden hosted the 2018 Grammys. That telecast was down 30% from 2017’s, when LL Cool J hosted.

ABC had repeats of America’s Funniest Home Videos and Shark Tank.

Fox did a 0.5/2. Comedy repeats led into The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers at 0.7, then a Cool Kids rerun. The Simpsons last did a 3.8 and Bob’s Burgers a 2.2, with an NFL playoff game leading in.

NBC was at 0.4/2. Movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them did a 0.5 and Dateline fell 40% for a 0.3.

Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.

The CW got a 0.3/1 with repeats.