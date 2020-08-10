Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Golf

CBS had the top score in Sunday ratings, with golf leading the way. CBS had a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. In second was ABC at 0.5/3.

CBS had the PGA Championship for the first half of prime, golf doing a 0.9 and 1.0. 60 Minutes shot up 50% to 0.9 and Big Brother got a 0.8, down a bit from its 1.0 premiere.

ABC had reruns of America’s Funniest Home Videos and its Sunday game shows.

NBC and Univision both got a 0.3/2. NBC had reruns.

Univision had Aqui y Ahora at 0.2 and ¿Quien Es La Mascara at 0.3, both level with last week.

Fox and Telemundo both posted a 0.2/1. Fox had comedy reruns.

On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.2 and 0.3, mostly flat with last week’s 0.3, and La Voz at a level 0.2.

The CW got a 0.1/1. Fridge Wars scored a flat 0.1 and a Supernatural rerun followed.