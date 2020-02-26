Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Dem Debate

CBS won Tuesday prime thanks to the Democratic debate. CBS had the debate on across prime, and did a 1.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 9 share. In second was NBC at 1.2/6.

Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King moderated the debate in Charleston.

NBC had The Voice and This Is Us at 1.4s. The Voice lost a tenth from its season premiere and This Is Us was up a tenth. New Amsterdam also gained a tenth for a 0.7.

ABC and Fox both got a 0.6/3. ABC had The Conners down 18% for a 0.9 and Bless This Mess at a flat 0.6, then Mixed-ish and Black-ish both at level 0.5s. For Life got a flat 0.6.

Fox had two hours of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, which was level with last week.

Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. Univision had Ringo at 0.4 and Amor Eterno and Rubi at 0.5. Ringo lost a tenth while Amor and Rubi were flat.

On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.4 and La Dona at 0.3, then Operacion Pacifico at 0.3. All three stayed level.

The CW scored a 0.3/1. The Flash went up 33% to 0.4 and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow got a flat 0.2.