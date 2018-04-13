Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Consistent Comedies

CBS took Thursday ratings honors with its high-powered comedies, which led to a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That beat the 1.2/5 that ABC put up.

Big Bang Theory did a 2.3 on CBS, and Young Sheldon a 1.9, both shows flat. Mom did a flat 1.4 and Life in Pieces grew 22% to 1.1, before SWAT went up 13% to 0.9.

ABC had Grey’s Anatomy at 1.6 and Station 19 at 1.0, then Scandal at 0.9. All three were level with last week.

Fox and NBC both did a 0.7/3. For Fox, Gotham rated a flat 0.7 and Showtime at the Apollo grew 17% to 0.7.

For NBC, Superstore scored a 0.8 and A.P. Bio a 0.6, both flat. After a Will & Grace repeat, Champions lost 20% for a 0.4, before Chicago Fire rated a flat 1.0.

Univision scored a 0.5/2.

The CW did a 0.4/2, with Supernatural down 17% to 0.5 and Arrow at a flat 0.4.

Telemundo also rated a 0.4/2.