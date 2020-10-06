Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Chiefs-Patriots

CBS won Monday prime, with football pacing the net to the win. CBS had Chiefs-Patriots, leading the network to a 2.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 14 share. In a distant second was ABC at 0.8/4.

Chiefs-Patriots was moved from Sunday to Monday due to COVID issues. The NFL action got a 3.5 and Big Brother lost 30% for a 0.8.

ABC had two hours of Dancing with the Stars down 18% to 0.9. Emergency Call slid 14% to 0.6.

NBC and Univision both rated a 0.4/2. Decision 2020: Joe Biden Town Hall got a 0.5 on NBC. Two hours of American Ninja Warrior lost a tenth for a 0.4.

On Univision, Medicos lost 25% for a 0.3. Imperio de Mentiras got a 0.4 and Dulce Ambicion a 0.3, both level with last week.

Fox and Telemundo both scored a 0.3/2. LA’s Finest got a 0.3 on Fox, as did Filthy Rich. LA’s Finest lost a tenth and Filthy stayed level.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos and Todo Por Mi Hija at 0.3. Falsa Identidad got a 0.2. All three stayed flat.

The CW posted a 0.2/1. Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Penn & Teller: Fool Us both got a 0.2. Whose Line? stayed flat and Penn & Teller gained a tenth.