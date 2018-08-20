Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Bigger ‘Brother’

CBS took the top spot in Sunday’s prime ratings, posting a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. In second was ABC at 0.7/3.

CBS had a 60 Minutes repeat, then Big Brother was up 14% at 1.6. Repeats of NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Los Angeles followed.

ABC had reruns of America’s Funniest Home Videos and Celebrity Family Feud. A new $100,000 Pyramid did a flat 0.8 and To Tell the Truth was down 14% at 0.6.

NBC was at 0.6/3. Dateline was good for a 0.5, down 38% from last week. U.S. Women’s Gymnastics landed a 0.6 and the Shades of Blue finale a level 0.6. That spells the end of the Jennifer Lopez cop drama after three seasons.

Fox did a 0.5/2. Golf crept into prime and was followed by two repeats of The Simpsons, two of Bob’s Burgers, and one of Family Guy.

Univision scored a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.