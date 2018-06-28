Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With ‘Big Brother’ Premiere

CBS won the Wednesdays ratings derby, as the season premiere of Big Brother led the network to a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, and a 6 share. That beat the 1.0/5 that Fox posted.

Big Brother, in its 20th season, did a 1.5 from 8 to 10 p.m., down from last summer’s 1.7 premiere, and Code Black grew 14% to 0.8.

On Fox, MasterChef rated a 1.0 and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back a 1.1. Both shows were up a tenth of a point from the week before.

ABC and NBC both scored a 0.6/3. ABC had repeats throughout prime.

On NBC, it was repeats until a new Reverie dropped 25% to 0.3.

Telemundo and Univision both did a 0.5/2.

The CW rated a 0.2/1 with reruns.