Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With ‘Big Brother’

CBS won a tight Wednesday ratings race, Big Brother leading it to a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat the 0.9/4 that Fox tallied.

Big Brother did a 1.5, up 67% from last week, when it was up against July 4th fireworks on NBC. The premiere of TKO: Total Knock Out scored a 0.9 while Code Black grew 33% to a 0.8.

On Fox, MasterChef lost 10% for a 0.9 and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back fell 18% to 0.9.

Next was NBC at 0.7/4. An America’s Got Talent repeat went from 8-10 p.m., then Reverie climbed 33% for a 0.4.

ABC was at 0.5/2 with repeated comedies and a Shark Tank rerun.

Telemundo did a 0.5/2 and Univision a 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.2/1. After a repeat of The Outpost,The Originals slipped 33% for a 0.2.