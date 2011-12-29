Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Wednesday Repeats
CBS won the Wednesday night battle of repeats, leading
the pack with an overall 2.1 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo, according to
Nielsen overnight numbers. An episode of Criminal
Minds at a 2.3 was the highest-rated program of the night, trailed by
repeats of CSI and NCIS.
ABC, airing its comedies and new drama Revenge, nabbed second place with an overall 1.2/3. Fox, at a 1.0/3, followed with back-to-back airings of Raising Hope and New Girl.
NBC earned an overall 0.8/2, while The CW, airing the
movie According to Greta, ended with
a 0.4/1.
