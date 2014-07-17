Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Wednesday as ‘Extant’ Steady

CBS led the broadcasters on Wednesday with a 1.5 rating/5 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

In its second week, Extant held up fairly well, losing two tenths to fall to a 1.5 rating, though it did shed 16% among total viewers to fall to 7.87 million. Earlier, Big Brother was up 5% to a 2.0.

NBC was in second among the English-language nets (Univision topped all but CBS) with a 1.1/4. After a repeat America’s Got Talent, Taxi Brooklyn fell 11% to a 0.8 rating, the show’s lowest so far.

In third was Fox with a 1.0, as So You Think You Can Dance? dipped 17% to a series-low.

ABC finished with a 0.9/3. Motive was down 22% to tie its series low of 0.7.

The CW aired repeats.