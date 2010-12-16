Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Wednesday Despite Lackluster Performance

CBS took first place Wednesday night with an overall 2.9 rating/8 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Survivor: Nicaragua was down 3% to a 3.5 with the key adults demo and Criminal Minds fell 9% to a 3.2 rating. The Defenders was steady at a 2.0.

NBC came in second with an overall 2.6/7, with The Sing-Off gaining 7% from last week to a 2.9 with adults 18-49. That number is down from Monday's 3.3 rating with the demo but nonetheless marks NBC's best 18-49 performance in the 8-10 p.m. time slot since Sept. 15.

Fox was third with an overall 2.1/6. Human Target was down a tick to a 1.5 with adults 18-49 and Hell's Kitchen gained 13% to a 2.6 for its season finale, down 21% from its summer finale.

ABC and the CW both aired repeats, pulling an overall 1.6/5 and 0.5/1 for Wednesday night, respectively.