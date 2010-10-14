Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Wednesday, '20/20' Special Gains Over 'Whole Truth'

CBS won Wednesday night with an overall 3.2/9 with adults 18-49, while the evening's legal procedurals saw strong movement and 20/20's Chilean Miner special improving on last week's The Whole Truth.

The ABC special earned a preliminary 1.8/5 with adults 18-49 and 6.2 million viewers, a significant improvement in that time slot, despite only taking third place. The net's comedy block was down overall, with both The Middle and Better with You falling 9% to a 2.4/8 and 2.1/6, respectively. Modern Family took home the title of the night's top show with a 4.7/13 with adults 18-49 and 11.3 million viewers. Cougar Town was on par with last week at a 3.2/9.

On CBS, The Defenders were up 14% to a 2.5/7 with the key adults demo and 9.9 million viewers. Lead-in Criminal Minds was flat vs last week at a 3.5/9. Survivor: Nicaragua was down 3% to a 3.7/11 with adults 18-49.

NBC's Law & Order: Los Angeles fell 21% this week to a 1.9/6 with adults 18-49 and 7.2 million viewers. Law & Order: SVU also fell, down 15% to a 2.2/6. Undercovers was flat at a 1.5/4 and 6 million viewers.

On Fox, Hell's Kitchen fell flat for its 100th episode, with a 3.1/9 with key adults and 6.8 million viewers.

The CW's America's Next Top Model hit a season high with adults 18-49, scoring a 1.4/4 and 3 million viewers. Hellcats stayed steady with a 0.9/2 and 2 million viewers.