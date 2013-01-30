Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins Tuesday as 'NCIS: LA,' 'Vegas' Improve

CBS returned its Tuesday lineup from a week off to win with

an overall 2.9 rating/8 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. NCIS was down 5% to a 3.7, while NCIS: Los Angeles rose

15% to a 3.1 and Vegas improved 19% to a 1.9.

Fox took second with a 1.8/5. Raising Hope was even

with a 1.7 in its regular time slot; a second episode was down two tenths to a

1.5 (but three tenths higher than what the canceled Ben and Kate drew). New

Girl was up 14% to a 2.5 and Mindy Project rose 13% to a 1.7.

NBC's rookie duo of Go On and The New Normal

continued their struggles with a much-weaker lead-in as each fell a tenth to a

1.2 and 1.1, respectively. Betty White's Off Their Rockers was down two

tenths in its 8 p.m. episode to a 1.4 and down 17% with a 1.5 at 8:30 p.m. With

Parenthood having aired its season finale last week, Dateline

took over the time slot for a week and drew a 1.3. Next week, Smash

takes over. NBC tied with ABC for third (but had more overall viewers) with a

1.3/4.

ABC's The Taste fell 24% from last week's two-hour

premiere to a 1.6. Happy Endings was down from its last Tuesday episode

to a 1.2, then gained a tenth in its second episode for a 1.3 (ABC doubled up

on Happy Endings to replace the removed Don't Trust the B----).

The primetime re-airing of last week's Matt Damon Jimmy Kimmel Live

takeover drew a 1.2.

The CW rounded out the night with a 0.5/1. Hart of Dixie

drew a 0.5 in both demos, which was off by a tenth from last week for each. Emily

Owens, M.D. was down a tenth with 18-49s to a 0.4.